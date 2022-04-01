This Brand Made A Chia Bong With Plants That Actually Grow, And We Kind Of Want One

It’s a tale of cannabis, comedy and chia seeds.

“DankStop has always been big on April Fool’s Day,” says marketing lead Liel Klein. “Last year we rebranded as GameStop for the day and have featured a bong buyback program, fully functional chocolate bongs and a timer to tell you when it’s time to pass called the BoGuard."

"This was my third attempt on the chia piece but based on the response I got from my friends who knew about the project I knew it had to be seen through,” she adds.

The prototype prank pieces were handmade in Brooklyn by artist Ester Sang Hee Kwon.

Make It Real!

Many online headshops and cannabis brands celebrate the first in big ways. It’s the biggest holiday before 4/20 and a chance to get some giggles going before the busiest month of the year.

Amsterdam's hometown favorite Grasscity celebrated with an exclusive Puzzle Bong and retailer SmokeCartel featured a whimsical fertilizer that infuses vegetables while they grow.

At this time the sprouted smoking apparatus isn’t available for purchase. However, DankStop is open to exploring bringing the bong to market if they hear enough interest. What do you think? Would you grow a chia bong?