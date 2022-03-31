Red White & Bloom Debuts Platinum Vape Live Resin In Michigan

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. RWB RWBYF and its RWB Michigan, LLC wholly owned subsidiary announced the debut of Platinum Vape (PV) Live Resin in Michigan.

Previously only available in California and Oklahoma, PV Live Resin will soon be in the nearly 400 Michigan dispensaries that now carry Platinum products.

PV Live Resin offers consumers a compact product with multiple consumption options that packs all the benefits of flower and the 80+ cannabinoids that work in synergy to bring the plant’s unique therapeutic qualities to life.

The line expansion into higher-margin Live Resin Vapes marks Platinum brand’s first new product in Michigan beyond the popular distillate vape products, with many more to come, the company said.

“As promised, the Red White & Bloom team is introducing a steady stream of new products and consumption options to satisfy consumer demand in the rapidly growing Michigan cannabis market,” Brad Rogers, the company’s chairman and CEO, said. “In the U.S., live resin sales grew 86% since 2020, as reported by Greentank"

The company kicked off 2022 by launching up operations at its 15,000 square foot manufacturing, processing and distribution facility in Warren, Michigan.

“With our newly acquired cultivation, manufacturing and distribution centers in Michigan, we are streamlining our entire seed to sale processes and expediting the development and go-to-market timelines for new products,” Rogers continued.

RWB’s expanded Platinum Vape portfolio includes live resin, gummies, chocolates and premium cannabis flower.

Photo: Courtesy of CDC on Unsplash