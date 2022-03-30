Juva Life Launches First In-House Branded Product - 'Secret Sauce' Concentrate

Juva Life Inc. JUVA JUVAF 4VV launched the company’s first in-house branded product, a concentrate line called “Secret Sauce,” as part of a strategic effort to diversify wholesale lines into branded products.

“Expanding upon our successful five-star delivery service and flower products, Juva’s first in-house branded product represents a strategic decision to expand into high-growth product categories like concentrates,” stated Doug Chloupek, CEO and founder of Juva. “Our customers trust the quality, safety and transparency of our products. The Secret Sauce concentrate line is what our customers are asking for, and we look forward to expanding the Juva product offerings across more regions in California through both Juva Delivery and our strong retail partnerships.”

Secret Sauce will be available through distributors and through Juva Delivery, a division of vertically integrated Juva Life, Inc., which also offers contactless pre-payment options through Paytender, a secure, fee-free online payment service.

Each product begins with selected cultivars grown at the company’s 30,000-square-foot Stockton, California, cannabis cultivation facility. Once harvested and cured, the material is then moved to a manufacturing partner for final processing and statewide distribution. Currently available at select cannabis retail outlets in the California region, Secret Sauce will launch at additional storefronts in the coming weeks.

In addition, Juva also noted that on January 6, 2022, 3,175,000 stock options and 10,000,000 compensation warrants were canceled. On March 25, 2022, the company granted 17,220,000 stock options exercisable at $0.32 per stock option for a period of 10 years to consultants, employees, and directors of the Company. The stock options have varying vesting terms.