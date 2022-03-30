EXCLUSIVE: Medical Cannabis Innovator Khiron Partners With Health Care Company Teleton In Mexico

Medical cannabis company Khiron Life Sciences Corp.KHRNKHRNFA has partnered with health care company Teleton to bring access to medical cannabis to more than 24 medical centers across Mexico.

Khiron has a proprietary, sustainable model of growing, distributing, and prescribing cannabis for a range of health care solutions in its Zerenia medical cannabis clinics. Leveraging its wholly-owned medical clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and to drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide.

“The establishment of Khiron’s Zerenia medical cannabis clinics in Teleton’s medical centers is only the beginning of our go-to-market strategy and medical partnerships in Mexico,” stated Alvaro Torres, Khiron CEO and director. “We are focused on delivering the highest quality and best care to patients and ongoing education to doctors and communities at large.”

Fundación Teletón is a non-profit organization that seeks to serve children with disabilities, cancer and autism, offering them comprehensive and quality care that promotes their full development and inclusion in society.

Khiron has also obtained regulatory quotas (authorization to use a control substance under International Conventions) from Mexico’s regulatory agency COFEPRIS for importing CBD and THC into the country and is currently securing permits for imports to begin commercial sales in the country. With Mexico’s population of nearly 130 million, it is among the top 15 economies worldwide, Khiron’s serves more than 11.7 million people who have conditions treatable with medical cannabis.

The Partnership Highlights

Establishment of Khiron’s Zerenia medical cannabis clinics within Teleton’s network across Mexico;

Distribution of Khiron’s medical cannabis products in Teleton’s pharmacies;

Training of Teleton’s Health Care Practitioners on delivery of medical cannabis;

Arturo Pichardo, corporate medical director of Teleton, added, “Teleton and Khiron’s Zerenia clinic network complement each other perfectly with our strong patient focus, as we share the same values about our common mission. This partnership is good news for patients with various medical conditions throughout Mexico.”