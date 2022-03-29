Marijuana Company of America Inc. To Present At Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Marijuana Company of America MCOA a multi-state cannabis operator announced on Tuesday that Jesus Quintero, Chairman, CEO, & CFO of the company, will be presenting in person at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference being held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21, 2022.

"We are honored at the opportunity to present and participate with our partners at the Benzinga conference and we are excited to present the MCOA story as we begin full deployment of our new acquisitions, streamlining of our businesses and expansion into consumer markets domestically as well as internationally, our company begins its new path to historical results and success,” Quintero stated.

“This is also complemented by the new positive trends as the US Congress drives toward the legalization of CannabisCannabis and we are proud to be part of this trend," added the CEO.

“MCOA's presentation will provide an overview of the MCOA's overall operations and its ongoing strategy to expand its business by organic growth and by acquisitions of synergistic and often undercapitalized assets existing today in the cannabis industry,” reported the firm in a press release.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet. Join live in Miami at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21, 2022, or tune in from anywhere using Benzinga's hybrid event software.

