Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Changes Name To CNBX Pharmaceuticals, Moves Ahead With Cancer Treatment Drug Research

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. CNBX has changed its corporate name to "CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc."

The company's new brand identity reflects the significant transformation that has already taken place across the company's platform, as well as the team's forward-looking approach to molecule-based drug development for the treatment of colorectal cancer, and in preparation of its Phase I/II (a) clinical validation study for its proprietary RCC-33 drug candidate.

The company is in the process of developing a new corporate website and updated social media accounts reflecting the new corporate company name. The new website, and the updated social media accounts, are expected to go live by April 1st, 2022.

The company's stock will continue trading under the ticker OTCQB: CNBX. The corporate name change to CNBX Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not affect the rights of the company's stockholders and no action is required by stockholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding stock certificates are not affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged.

