Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Announces Two New Provisional Patents: Compositions and Methods For Treating Cancer

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC:CNBX), a global leader in the development of cancer-related cannabinoid-based medicine, announced on Monday that it has filed two new provisional patent applications on Compositions and Methods for treating cancer, including colorectal cancer and early intervention therapy for colorectal cancer patients.

These patent applications are now part of the Cannabics growing IP portfolio comprising of eight patent families with five granted patents and 19 pending applications. Claims in Cannabics' IP Portfolio include Pharmaceutical Compositions, Systems and Methods, according to a company press release.

"We are pleased to announce that we have filed for 2 new Provisional Patents. The new patents will run in conjunction with our existing IP, granting the company protection over our cancer treatment compositions and methods including early intervention therapy for colorectal cancer, which remains an important unmet need for colorectal cancer patients," said Gabriel Yariv, Cannabics Pharmaceuticals executive chairman.

Cannabics CEO Eyal Barad and Dr. David Sans FAARM, Ph.D., MBA in New York, participated in Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference held in New York City on October 14-15.

Cannabics R&D is based in Israel, where it is licensed by the Ministry of Health to conduct scientific and clinical research on cannabinoid formulations and cancer.