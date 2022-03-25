Here's Why HEXO Shares Are Rising

Shares of many cannabis stocks, including Hexo Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO), are trading higher following an afternoon report Thursday U.S. House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prep federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

HEXO is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products.

HEXO is trading higher by 6.4% at $0.73. HEXO has a 52-week high of $7.55 and a 52-week low of $0.46.

