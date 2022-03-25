QQQ
Here's Why HEXO Shares Are Rising

byHenry Khederian
March 25, 2022 3:19 pm
Shares of many cannabis stocks, including Hexo Corp (NASDAQ:HEXO), are trading higher following an afternoon report Thursday U.S. House Rules Committee has scheduled a Monday-afternoon meeting to prep federal marijuana legalization bill for floor action.

Cannabis advocates have been working tirelessly to bring a bill to federally legalize cannabis, to the House floor again this month… Read More

HEXO is engaged in producing and selling cannabis and cannabis products. The company is focused on smoke-free and traditional cannabis products.

HEXO is trading higher by 6.4% at $0.73. HEXO has a 52-week high of $7.55 and a 52-week low of $0.46.

