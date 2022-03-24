QQQ
+ 7.82
344.01
+ 2.22%
BTC/USD
+ 1001.24
43884.00
+ 2.3348%
DIA
+ 3.61
339.80
+ 1.05%
SPY
+ 6.68
437.12
+ 1.51%
TLT
-1.03
132.53
-0.78%
GLD
+ 1.28
180.53
+ 0.7%

Clever Leaves Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
March 24, 2022 7:08 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Clever Leaves Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2021 Results

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVRW), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids reported late Thursday its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue in 2021 increased 27% to $15.4 million compared to $12.1 million in 2020.
Cost per gram of dry flower in 2021 was $0.22 per gram compared to $0.14 per gram in 2020.
Gross profit, including a $3.0 million inventory write-down, was $6.8 million compared to $7.4 million in 2020, with a gross margin of 44.3% compared to 61.2% in 2020.
Adjusted gross profit, which excludes such inventory write-down, increased 25% to $9.8 million compared to $7.8 million in 2020, reflecting a 63.7% adjusted gross margin compared to 64.5% in 2020.
Operating expenses in 2021 were $45.5 million, which excludes the impact of an $18.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Company’s acquisition of its Colombia operations in November 2019.
Net loss in 2021 was $45.7 million compared to a net loss of $25.9 million in 2020.
Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 was $(24.9) million compared to $(23.3) million in 2020.

Highlights Of The Fourth Quarter 2021

  • Revenue increased 25% in 2021, to $4.2 million.
  • Cannabinoid revenue increased 11% to $1.1 million.
  • Non-cannabinoid revenue increased 31% to $3.1 million.
  • Net loss was $24.0 million.
  • “We have made progress in the fourth quarter by strengthening our operational foundation and advancing our commercial momentum to better position us for 2022,” said Andres Fajardo, president and incoming CEO of Clever Leaves. “We delivered year-over-year revenue growth of 26% and 29% across our non-cannabinoid and cannabinoid businesses, respectively. We also maintained our prudent approach to cost management as we drove continued production efficiencies. We believe the incremental milestones we achieved throughout our first year as a public company will enable us to leverage our low-cost production advantages and advance our global distribution efforts in 2022."

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased 25% to $4.2 million compared to $3.3 million for the same period in 2020, driven by sustained performance strength within the non-cannabinoid segment, as well as the cannabinoid segment.

All-in cost per gram of dry flower in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.47 per gram compared to $0.15 per gram for the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to continued production costs associated with ramping early-stage operations in Portugal, partially offset by sustained cost efficiencies in the Company’s Colombian production operations.

Gross profit, including a $3.0 million inventory write-down, was $(0.3) million compared to $2.3 million for the same period of 2020, with a gross margin of (6.9)% compared to 67.9% for the same period of 2020.

Adjusted gross profit, which excludes such write-down, was flat at $2.7 million compared to $2.7 million for the same period of 2020, with an adjusted gross margin of 64.1% compared to 79.8% for the same period of 2020. 

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $11.4 million, excluding the impact of an $18.5 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the Company’s acquisition of its Colombia operations in November 2019, compared to $9.6 million for the same period in 2020. .

Net loss in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $24.0 million compared to a net loss of $0.9 million for the same period in 2020. 

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 was $(7.8) million compared to $(6.3) million for the same period in 2020. This was primarily driven by higher public company expenses. Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash were $37.7 million on December 31, 2021, compared to $79.5 million on December 31, 2020.

After completing a cultivation expansion in Portugal, in the third quarter, Clever received a license from the Portuguese regulatory health authority, INFARMED, I.P. The firm plans to ramp up its Portuguese flower operations. Meanwhile, in Colombia, Clever continued to prepare its operations to support dried flower exports.

Clever launched its CBD brand, JoySol, in the U.S. and is leveraging its robust distribution and production networks to expand overall market opportunities.

In 2022, Clever announced two new supply agreements in Australia and three agreements in Germany, comprising both new partnerships and expanded agreements with current partners. “We are making similar commercial strides within Israel, including our recently announced global strategic partnership with InterCure (NASDAQ:INCR),” Fajardo explained.

2022 Outlook

Following on the operational and commercial progress Clever Leaves has made throughout 2021, the Company continues to expect full-year 2022 revenue to range between $20 million and $25 million, with an adjusted gross margin between 50% and 55%. Clever Leaves also expects adjusted EBITDA to range between $(23) million and $(20) million. The Company expects approximately $2 million to $3 million of annual capital expenditures, representing an estimated 70% reduction compared to 2021.

 

Photo by Damir Spanic on Unsplash. 

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

The greatest investors and entrepreneurs in Cannabis are gathering at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on April 20-21. Don't miss out.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Earnings Latin America News Penny Stocks Guidance Dividends Eurozone Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

InterCure And Clever Leaves Enter Into International Strategic Partnership

InterCure And Clever Leaves Enter Into International Strategic Partnership

InterCure Ltd. read more
The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign

The Week In Cannabis: Earnings Season, A GOP Legalization Bill, Seth Rogen & Sarah Silverman's Campaign

Below is a recap of the main news related to the cannabis industry and markets for the week of November 8, 2021. Contents read more
Clever Leaves Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Continues Expansion

Clever Leaves Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results, Continues Expansion

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) (NASDAQ: CLVRW), a leading multinational operator and licensed producer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended Septe read more
Jay-Z To Speak At Today's OTC Markets' Cannabis Investor Conference

Jay-Z To Speak At Today's OTC Markets' Cannabis Investor Conference

Music industry mogul Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter, the chief visionary officer of The Parent Company and founder of the MONOGRAM cannabis brand, is slated to speak at a cannabis-focused event hosted by Virtual Investor Conferences alongside OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: read more