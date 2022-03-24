QQQ
Cannabis Payments Co Launches Women In Finance & Technology Scholarship

byJavier Hasse
March 24, 2022 5:53 pm
Paybotic, a provider of affordable payment solutions in the cannabis industry and surrounding markets, is offering a “Paybotic Women in Finance & Technology Scholarship” for those pursuing a higher education.

Paybotic will award three $2,500 scholarships. Winners will be selected in June 2022.

Applications are now open. Apply HERE.

“It is a great honor to launch the Paybotic Women in Finance & Technology Scholarship as part of Paybotic’s ‘Women in Cannabis’ project,” said Paybotic CEO and founder Eveline Dang, a female leader in the cannabis and fintech space. “Through the scholarship, I hope to provide others with inspiration to achieve and exceed their goals, and to become successful in the finance and technology fields.”

An industry visionary at just 29 years old, Dang is a native of Vietnam and transcended cultural and language barriers to graduate from college with honors. She co-founded Paybotic in 2013 alongside Paybotic president Max Miller.

