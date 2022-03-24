Health Insurance Program Crafted For Cannabis Businesses Available Via NCRMA

The National Cannabis Risk Management Association has launched a new health insurance program for cannabis companies – Health ReLeaf.

Through the launch of Health ReLeaf, NCRMA and My Benefit Advisor are helping cannabis companies take control.

By knowing the health plan's data and spending, Health ReLeaf can help cannabis businesses make decisions in the best interest of their company and employees.

How It Works?

The new program offered to NCRMA Company Members leverages a different approach by funding the known risks and insuring the unknown.

Health ReLeaf's process integrates employee health assessment to identify known risks.

"Employers are aware of the challenges associated with controlling health care spending," Brian McLaughlin, market leader for My Benefit Advisor, said. "My Benefit Advisor is excited about the opportunity to partner with the NCRMA to give their members the chance to take control of their health care spending.”

“Health ReLeaf benefits will provide employees with the security of solid medical coverage and will work to keep this valuable workforce in place and productive," Rocco Petrilli, NCRMA’s chairman, said.

