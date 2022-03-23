Flora Growth's New Brand Partners With Greenyard To Expand Into Europe

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced that its recently acquired JustCBD brand is planning to open four brick-and-mortar locations in 2022 in the Czech Republic and Germany, with an additional 50 store openings planned in 2023. The company is partnering with German-based Greenyard to manage the new retail locations, which are under construction with planned openings in Q2 2022. Flora Growth anticipates additional growth throughout Europe moving forward. According to the announcement, the new stores will offer JustCBD’s complete product line, including gummies, tinctures, vape cartridges, creams, pet wellness, and more. FLGC also plans to distribute JustCBD products throughout Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Ukraine, Georgia and Estonia through different distribution methods other than the new retail locations. “As a leading wellness brand in the United States, we believe the quality of JustCBD’s sought-after products will result in strong demand in the European market,” said JustCBD founder Hussein Rakine in the press release. “This inaugural European expansion is expected to be the first of many initiatives in a broader international growth strategy. We couldn’t be more excited about launching this partnership with Greenyard and are honored to bring our quality wellness products to the European market.”

To view the full press release, visit https://cnw.fm/3FqnC

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is building a connected, design-led collective of plant-based wellness and lifestyle brands that delivers the most compelling customer experiences in the world, one community at a time. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cannabis cultivation facilities, Flora leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. For more information about the company, please visit www.FloraGrowth.ca.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to FLGC are available in the company’s newsroom at https://cnw.fm/FLGC

About CannabisNewsWire

CannabisNewsWire (CNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) CannabisNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, CNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. CNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, CNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. CNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from CannabisNewsWire, text “CANNABIS” to 21000 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: http://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

Do you have questions or are you interested in working with CNW? Ask our Editor

CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

Denver, Colorado

www.CannabisNewsWire.com

303.498.7722 Office

Editor@CannabisNewsWire.com

CannabisNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

Image sourced from Pixabay

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.