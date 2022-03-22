EXCLUSIVE: B-Real's Dr. Greenthumb's To Launch Cannabis Flower Line In California

Dr. Greenthumb’s will launch its cannabis flower line under the Dr. Greenthumb brand in California, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Created by B-Real, of the legendary hip hop group Cypress Hill, Dr. Greenthumb’s flower line was created with the intention of delivering high-quality cannabis flower to all Californians. Dr. Greenthumb's flower will be available exclusively at Dr. Greenthumb's dispensaries this coming April, with wider dispensary distribution scheduled for May.

Loyal, Legacy And Unapologetic

Dr. Greenthumb’s flower is divided into three distinct categories with different characteristics and price points: Loyal, Legacy and Unapologetic.

Loyal refers to B Real’s commitment to quality cannabis while being mindful of price point.

Legacy pays homage to the farms that have maintained their quality and authenticity over the decades.

Unapologetic speaks to the customer who wants the best cannabis, regardless of budget.

The flower is sourced from small-batch California cannabis farms that are vetted for their history, authenticity and connection to true cannabis culture. Unlike other cannabis brands, which do not disclose the origin of their flower, Dr. Greenthumb’s is showcasing each farm they work with. Continuing the brand’s mission of full transparency, B-Real, his team and family, and his head of cultivation, Kenji Fujishima, will be traveling to each of the selected and approved cannabis farms and reviewing their flower.

Putting the power in people’s hands, Dr. Greenthumb’s is documenting the selection process and sharing it with their customers via a QR code found on each product’s packaging. Customers will be able to see the stories of the farms, allowing them to make real-time buying decisions based on which farms they want to support. This is unprecedented in the cannabis industry and one more example of Dr. Greenthumb’s commitment to connecting with its customers.

Weed With A Mission

“I have a twofold mission with Dr. Greenthumb’s flower,” said B-Real. “I want to honor the legacy of cannabis by ensuring the original cultivators have a place in the industry and provide accessible, quality cannabis for everyone’s budget. Things are changing so fast in the industry and the mom and pop legacy growers are losing their voice to the big corporations. I want to do my part to help the growers who love and respect the plant.”

With the onslaught of “Big Cannabis” shutting down mom and pop farms throughout the state, many in the industry fear for the future of craft cannabis. As a cannabis advocate, B-Real has created Dr. Greenthumb’s flower line as a way of preserving California’s best legacy growers, easing some of the tensions brought on by cannabis conglomerates and continually rising state taxes.

“My hope with Dr. Greenthumb’s flower is to create a brand that resonates with the people. I have spent over three decades fighting for the plant itself. When I gave my support to Last Prisoner Project I knew the next decade was going to include a fight for the people behind the plant, and that’s exactly what I’m going to do with the Dr. Greenthumb’s flower line,” concluded B-Real.