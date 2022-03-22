Flora Growth Writing The Playbook On M&A

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Flora Growth’s two late 2021 acquisitions added an estimated $35 million in revenue and $7 million in EBITDA

Its acquisition of Vessel Brand Inc. is projected to bring $35-$45 million in revenue for the 2022 calendar year

With these acquisitions, the company, an internationally focused cannabis brand builder with a global distribution platform, stamps its position as an undisputed market and M&A leader

In 2021, Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC)completed its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”) and closed the acquisition of Vessel Brand Inc., a direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) business. The company also formed a joint venture to see the KaLaya brand’s distribution in Latin America (https://ibn.fm/scEDT).

So far, the company’s portfolio spans a range of verticals and diverse revenue streams that meet the needs of over 500,000 customers. The brands under its umbrella include Mind Naturals…

