Earnings Outlook For Agrify

byBenzinga Insights
March 22, 2022 1:06 pm
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-23. Here’s what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Agrify will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.31.

Agrify bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they’ve not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 8.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here’s a look at Agrify’s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.30 -0.24 -0.31 -0.73
EPS Actual -0.47 -0.28 -0.33 -0.65
Price Change % 8.12% 8.86% -5.01% 1.12%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Agrify were trading at $4.91 as of March 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 62.77%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

