Cresco Labs's Earnings: A Preview

byBenzinga Insights
March 22, 2022 12:10 pm
Cresco Labs's Earnings: A Preview

Cresco Labs (OTC:CRLBF) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-03-23. Here’s what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Cresco Labs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Cresco Labs bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they’ve not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here’s a look at Cresco Labs’s past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.01 -0.01
EPS Actual 0.07 0.01 -0.06 -0.09
Price Change % 8.3% -2.25% 2.68% -4.67%

Stock Performance

Shares of Cresco Labs were trading at $6.36 as of March 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 50.81%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

