Crypto Cannabis Club's First-Ever Marijuana Product Line Available In California Via Deal With CampNova & V-Fi

Crypto Cannabis Club has launched its first-ever cannabis line, available across California on delivery platform CampNova.

The three premium strains come in limited-edition packages, complete with a QR code, powered by blockchain authentication platform V-Fi.

Customers can use their smartphone to scan the QR code on the package, initiating a process powered by the V-Fi app to unlock a collectible NFT featuring CCC’s packaging art.

The newly launched strains—Grapes and Cream, Purple Granimals and Garlotti—retail for $50 for an eighth ounce (3.5 grams). CCC’s community of NFTokers receive a special 30% discount for this release.

CCC plans to reinvest proceeds into future product releases, with the goal of increasing the discount for club members to as close to 100% as possible while adhering to local retail regulations.

“Creating ways to bring the cannabis community together for real-world and virtual experiences is what this club is all about,” Ryan Hunter, CEO of Crypto Cannabis Club, said. “Our cannabis brand release is another step in building the bond between these experiences—that’s why we’re taking the proceeds from this release and putting it toward growing the discounts for our community.”

In addition to the packaging art NFTs included with every purchase, three lucky customers will find a Golden Ticket in their CCC cannabis package. Each Golden Ticket is redeemable for one of CCC’s exclusive NFToker NFTs.

Valued at more than $1,000, CCC’s flagship NFTokers include additional benefits from CCC.

“Allowing a brand to deliver NFTs to their customers was not only a straightforward use of our asset-enabled authentication technology—it also made perfect sense as a use case for securely connecting customers to the blockchain with a physical product,” Charles Bailey, co-founder of V-Fi, said.

Photo: Courtesy of Tim Foster on Unsplash