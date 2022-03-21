This Enhanced-Absorption CBD Supplement Is The First To Achieve NSF International Certification

Nutritional science company, Theralogix, announced the launch of TheraHemp, the first enhanced-absorption CBD supplement to be independently tested and certified for content accuracy and purity by NSF International.

To achieve the distinction of becoming certified, TheraHemp successfully completed a rigorous testing and certification process to ensure content accuracy and purity.

The Chief Science Officer of Theralogix, Dr. Mark Ratner, told Benzinga, “Everyone at Theralogix is extremely proud to have received certification from such a prestigious accreditation body as NSF International. This achievement only emphasizes our commitment to developing and presenting to consumers only the safest independently certified micronutrient supplements.”

To enhance absorption, TheraHemp is formulated with VESIsorb, resulting in 300% overall greater absorption of CBD.TheraHemp’s THC content is non-detectable at 100 ppm (0.01%) and contains the exact amount of CBD shown on the label. This is particularly important for individuals subject to drug testing including competitive athletes, first responders, and many individuals holding commercial driver’s licenses.

Each TheraHemp softgel provides broad-spectrum hemp oil and is standardized to provide 20 mg of CBD along with 8 mg of beta-caryophyllene-enriched terpenes. TheraHemp is also dye-free and gluten-free.

NSF International is a global public health organization that facilitates standards development, and tests and certifies products for the health sciences, food, water, and consumer goods industries to minimize adverse health effects and protect the environment. NSF® International’s stringent program is the first nonprofit, third-party CBD/Hemp certification program that is completely independent of the cannabis industry.