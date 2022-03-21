Smoke And Poke? A Dating App For Weed Lovers

Meet SmokeandPoke.com, a dating website for enthusiasts to connect and build relationships.

“If you like to consume cannabis (whether you smoke, vape, or like edibles) everything gets a little bit more complicated on traditional dating apps. It can be difficult to find other pot smokers on sites like Tinder and Match because of the stigma still associated with marijuana,” says Jim Traine, Vice President of SmokeandPoke. “That’s why we developed SmokeandPoke.com. The launch of the site follows in the wake of the growing body of evidence proving love and marijuana are a perfect match and helps destigmatize the negative connotation marijuana still carries on traditional dating sites. Cannabis users can seek out like-minded people on our site, using their appreciation for cannabis as a gateway to a relationship. They can hang out safely from the comfort of their own homes. Hopefully, people will meet their Mary Jane (or Mark James).”

Why It Matters

According to a recent poll, 55 million Americans use marijuana (22% of the United States population). That number only increased during the pandemic when marijuana use skyrocketed.

Furthermore, recent studies have shown that marijuana can increase sexual libido, increase intimacy and act as an aphrodisiac. Esteemed Dr. Michael Eisenberg from Stanford University took a more clinical look into marijuana use and sex. He gathered data from the U.S. government’s National Survey of Family Growth and found that the more people smoked marijuana, the more success they had between the sheets. Additionally, a recent study concluded that women who use marijuana more often have better sex. In fact, the study said, “increased cannabis use was associated with improved sexual desire, arousal, orgasm, and overall satisfaction.”

SmokeandPoke.com allows people to sign up for a free account and conduct an advanced search for weed lovers in their area. They can filter between sexual preference, gender, age, and location. They can also toggle between users who are either currently online, feature verified photos on their profile, able to chat via SMS/are text verified, videochatting, and/or livestreaming. Users connect with others by scrolling their profile and “liking” them to express interest. They can also send a message, quick chat them and favorite them. Once a connection has been made, they are able to get to know each other better via video chat (if they so choose) and form a more meaningful connection.

“People have been living more 420-friendly lifestyles. SmokeandPoke.com is perfect for people to puff-puff-pass with that special someone. We’re the cupids of cannabis,” adds Traine.

Photo by LexScope on Unsplash