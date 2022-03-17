InMed Launching Additional Rare Cannabinoids In Response To Demand

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM), a clinical-stage company developing cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates and manufacturing technologies for pharmaceutical-grade rare cannabinoids, has dedicated itself to developing new therapeutic alternatives for the treatment of conditions with high unmet medical needs. The manufacturing process used by InMed and its recently acquired subsidiary BayMedica is unparalleled in the industry. “There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach to cannabinoid manufacturing, so multiple avenues are required to realize the maximum outcome for the targeted cannabinoid. InMed and BayMedica, like a well-oiled machine, work together using biosynthesis, chemical synthesis and the proprietary IntegraSyn(TM) manufacturing models,” a recent article explains. “Together, InMed and BayMedica plan to launch a series of rare cannabinoids into the health and wellness sector during Q1 2022, starting with cannabicitran (‘CBT’). ‘We are delivering on our objective to launch additional rare cannabinoids in early 2022 in response to inbound demand,’ BayMedica SVP and General Manager Shane Johnson said. ‘By midyear, we expect to have at least four rare cannabinoids available for the health and wellness markets, positioning us as a leading large-scale supplier of high-quality rare cannabinoids in these sectors.’”

About InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a global leader in the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of rare cannabinoids. Together with its subsidiary BayMedica LLC, the company has unparalleled cannabinoid manufacturing capabilities to serve a spectrum of consumer markets, including pharmaceutical and health and wellness. InMed is also a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of rare cannabinoid therapeutics and dedicated to delivering new treatment alternatives to patients that may benefit from cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs. For more information, visit www.InMedPharma.com and www.BayMedica.com.

About CannabisNewsWire

