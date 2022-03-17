Cannabis Innovator GreenBroz Launches Model G Precision Grinder + Destemmer

GreenBroz Inc. has announced the release of their Model G Precision Grinder + Destemmer.

Featuring a first-of-its-kind continuous throughput system, the Model G is the first combination destemmer and grinder on the market.

"It is a significant milestone for us to be able to deliver this technology that solves the long-standing problem of creating uniform particulates for the pre-roll, concentrates and edibles segments while maintaining a high degree of quality, efficiency and throughput," Cullen Raichart, founder and CEO of GreenBroz Inc, said. "Five years of concentrated work by our engineering team and countless hours of testing has produced what we are confident is an enduring solution."

The R&D team's key innovation is the Model G's patent-pending triangular blade assembly.

“The Model G comes with 1/8-inch, 5/32-inch or 3/16-inch mill size interchangeable screens, giving customers control and flexibility. The unit can be completely customized by adding a stainless steel perforated metal sheet of any size,” GreenBroz Engineer Dylan Cruz, explained.

When combined with the low torque, low-RPM motor it allows for a high degree of control over particle size while its gentle actuation generates less heat, maintaining the integrity of high-value terpenes and trichomes, maximizing THC content per pound.

Engineered to be gentle and efficient, the Model G is made in the U.S. at the GreenBroz Las Vegas manufacturing facility and can process over 100 pounds per hour.

