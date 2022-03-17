Alcoholism & Psychedelics: Clearmind Trials Reveal Certain Psychedelics Help Reduce Alcohol Consumption In Mice



Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE:CMND) (OTCPK:CMNDF) revealed Thursday promising results from two pre-clinical trials which tested suppression of alcohol consumption in mice using its novel psychedelic-based therapeutic CMND-100, whose active pharmaceutical ingredient is MEAI.

The first trial examined the effect of CMND-100 in several doses as a monotherapy. The second, done in collaboration with SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC), examined the synergetic effect of combining lower concentrations of CMND-100 with SciSparc's CannAmide (proprietary formulation of Palmitoylethanolamide or PEA).

“We are excited to reveal that our proprietary CMND-100 showed very positive results that suggest strong potential for treating alcohol use disorder,” said Adi Zuloff-Shani, PhD, the CEO of Clearmind.

As part of the trials, the mice were provided with a 20% alcohol solution for 24 hours, three times a week for 7 weeks – and treated with MEAI daily during the last two weeks. The mice had free access to water to test their alcohol preference over water. Alcohol consumption was measured by weighing the alcohol bottles before and after. CMND-100 at doses of 40 mg/kg and higher demonstrated significant suppressive effect on alcohol consumption, reducing the alcohol consumed significantly lower than untreated controls (p<0.01).

The second trial aimed to test the hypothesis that sub-effective doses of CMND-100 in combination with CannAmide will further attenuate alcohol consumption (PEA is known as a safe neuro-potentiator). Results showed a significant reduction in alcohol consumption at the lower sub-effective MEAI dose when combined with CannAmide.

Photo by DiamondRehab Thailand on Unsplash

“CMND-100 showed very positive results both in our own target dose and in lower doses combined with SciSparc's CannAmide™,” Zuloff-Shani said. “These results are a proof of concept for our goal of developing innovative, effective, and safe psychedelic treatments that could revolutionize the mental health market."