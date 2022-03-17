QQQ
Tilray Poised To Conquer Malta's Medical Marijuana Market - Launches First Medical Cannabis Oil

byNina Zdinjak
March 17, 2022 7:44 am
Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) (TSX:TLRY) confrimed Thursday that its medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical, has expanded its medical cannabis offering and launched the first EU GMP medical cannabis oil products in Malta.

Tilray’s EU-GMP medical cannabis products are now available in pharmacies across Malta, providing patients with safe and reliable access to high-quality medical cannabis.

Denise Faltischek, Tilray’s chief strategy officer and head of international business, said, “Demand for medical cannabis in Malta is growing rapidly and we are incredibly proud to service patients with the high-quality medical cannabis products they rely on and in the formats they prefer.”

In Malta, patients may obtain prescriptions for medical cannabis and a medical cannabis card through family doctors. Medical cannabis cards are issued by Malta’s Superintendent of Public Health.

Tilray's chairman and CEO Irwin Simon, will be one of the keynote speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami.

 

Photo: Courtesy of Zoltan Tasi on Unsplash

