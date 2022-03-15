What's Going On With Incannex Healthcare's Stock Today?

Incannex Healthcare Ltd (NASDAQ:IXHL) is soaring Tuesday on abnormally-high volume. The stock has been extremely volatile since the company released a preliminary analysis of data from its phase 2 clinical trial investigating its novel cannabinoid combination product, IHL-42X, for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnoea.

Incannex's average session volume is 5,768 over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Tuesday's trading volume has already exceeded 325,000 at publication time.

Incannex is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing unique medicinal cannabis pharmaceutical products and psychedelic medicine therapies for unmet medical needs.

IXHL Price Action: Icannex shares are making new 52-week highs after being halted several times during Tuesday's trading session.

The stock was up 210% at $71 at time of publication.