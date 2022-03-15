QQQ
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation To Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Houston This Summer

byJelena Martinovic
March 15, 2022 10:07 am
Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation To Open Medical Cannabis Dispensary In Houston This Summer

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation is opening a permanent dispensary in Houston his summer.

The new store – the first of its kind in the city, according to the Austin-based company – will operate six days per week.

It will offer TXOG’s full suite of medical cannabis products, including gummies, tinctures and lozenges, to qualifying patients.

“We are grateful to the doctors who have allowed us to establish pick-up locations and distribute TXOG’s life-changing medicine from their facilities for the last year,” Morris Denton, CEO of TXOG, said. “They have been such valuable partners in enabling TXOG to reach our thousands of patients throughout the state. Soon, in addition to our existing Houston pick-up locations, patients will have daily, convenient access to their prescriptions right in their own backyard.”

What’s Next?

The also said that it’s evaluating potential dispensary locations in other Texas markets to open in 2022.

Since 2020, TXOG has worked with physicians’ offices throughout the state to provide convenient, temporary prescription pick-up locations for patients.

The company currently operates a dozen pick-up sites, including locations in Addison, North Austin, Dallas, El Paso, Fort Worth, Houston, Katy, Lubbock, Plano, San Antonio, Spring and Wichita Falls.

“Creating and leading this industry in Texas takes commitment, and this is just one more proof point illustrating our dedication to expanding our footprint to meet patients where they are,” Denton added.

Photo: Courtesy of Mike Petrucci on Unsplash

Cannabis News Retail Sales Markets

