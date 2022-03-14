Canopy Growth And Martha Stewart CBD Unveil Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies

Cannabis giant Canopy Growth Corp (TSX:WEED) (NASDAQ:CGC) and Martha Stewart CBD revealed Monday the latest expansion and flavor innovation within its CBD portfolio – Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies. The new product offering features three brand-new flavors inspired by the lush fruits of tropical destinations – Alphonso Mango, Coconut, and Pineapple.

The new CBD edibles were previewed by Martha Stewart at a Palm Beach event in February 2022, and this latest flavor will transport consumers to similar sunny destinations, offering a new addition to the brand's lineup of convenient and trusted flexible wellness solutions.

"My favorite tropical fruits, Alphonso Mango, Coconut, and Pineapple were the inspiration for this new offering. Now, our loyal customers can take a moment to prioritize their wellbeing and relax their mind through the lush flavors of the tropics," stated Martha Stewart. "It's always a pleasure to create new products that make wellness more accessible, convenient and delicious."

Each gourmet gummy features exquisite texture and 100% hemp-derived CBD isolate. "The new Tropical Medley CBD Wellness Gummies feature three delicious flavors and are made with Canopy Growth's high-quality, U.S.-grown CBD isolate, which is the purest and most potent form of CBD, offering consumers the consistent and great-tasting experience they've come to love from Martha Stewart CBD," Tara Rozalowsky, chief product officer (interim) at Canopy Growth said in a statement. "As we gear up for Spring Break season, we can't wait for consumers to kick off getting into a tropical mindset with these new flavors inspired by their favorite sunny destinations." The Martha Stewart CBD Tropical Medley Wellness Gummies will be available in three sizes: 30-count offering ($34.99)

10-count offering ($12.99)

3-count offering ($3.99) Canopy Growth’s CEO, David Klein, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info .

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Canopy Growth Corporation