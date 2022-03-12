QQQ
-6.87
338.14
-2.07%
BTC/USD
+ 350.43
39080.00
+ 0.9048%
DIA
-1.93
334.04
-0.58%
SPY
-5.31
430.79
-1.25%
TLT
+ 0.45
134.01
+ 0.33%
GLD
-1.33
187.73
-0.71%

Georgia Lawmakers File Bipartisan Bill That Would Create Psychedelic Study Committee

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
March 12, 2022 4:40 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Georgia Lawmakers File Bipartisan Bill That Would Create Psychedelic Study Committee

Lawmakers in Georgia filed a resolution that calls for the formation of a House study committee to investigate the therapeutic potential of psychedelics like psilocybin and make recommendations for reforms, reported Marijuana Moment.

The resolution, co-sponsored by House Appropriations Public Safety Subcommittee Chairman Bill Hitchens (R), and Rep. Heath Clark (R), who chairs the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, along with Rep. Josh Bonner (D), Rep. Brian Prince (D) and Rep. Al Williams (D), was filed on March 3rd.

The text acknowledges that “major depressive disorder (MDD) is very common in veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)” and discusses the need for effective treatments for major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder for military veterans. 

Lawmakers explained Georgia’s Emory Healthcare Veterans Program (EHVP) has “experience in both veteran treatment and psychedelic treatments, and studies show substantial evidence that supports psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of depressive disorders.”

In addition, the resolution highlights that EHVP's research indicates that psilocybin therapy can enhance sobriety-focused psychotherapy for addiction. 

The House Study Committee on Alternative Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Resources for Veterans will be composed of the chairperson of the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee; two members of the House of Representatives appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, one of whom shall be designated as chairperson of the committee and two members of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
The measure has been referred to House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee but has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.

Photo by Phoenix Han on Unsplash

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Government News Regulations Health Care Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Benzinga Expands Footprint into the Psychedelic Industry with the Launch of the Benzinga Psychedelic Advisory Council

Benzinga Expands Footprint into the Psychedelic Industry with the Launch of the Benzinga Psychedelic Advisory Council

DETROIT, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Benzinga Psychedelics Advisory Council is a collective of the leading minds and voices in the psychedelics space, composed of key thought leaders sharing insights into industry developments, sector trends and breaking news. read more
GOP-Led Psilocybin Decriminalization & Research Bill Heads To Oklahoma Senate

GOP-Led Psilocybin Decriminalization & Research Bill Heads To Oklahoma Senate

Albert Labs, Psychedelic Biotech Company Shares Now Available On Canadian Exchange

Albert Labs, Psychedelic Biotech Company Shares Now Available On Canadian Exchange

Albert Labs, a British-Columbia based biotech company, announced Thursday that it closed its private placement and that its shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE). Albert Labs will trade under the ticker symbol “ABRT.”  read more
Day One CBD Joins Forces With LA Distributing Company Inc. In Southern California

Day One CBD Joins Forces With LA Distributing Company Inc. In Southern California

Day One CBD sparkling water announced a business alliance with LA Distributing Company, a Southern California snack & beverage distributor, to manage and expand the distribution of Day One across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura and Santa Barbara. read more