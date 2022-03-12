Georgia Lawmakers File Bipartisan Bill That Would Create Psychedelic Study Committee

Lawmakers in Georgia filed a resolution that calls for the formation of a House study committee to investigate the therapeutic potential of psychedelics like psilocybin and make recommendations for reforms, reported Marijuana Moment.

The resolution, co-sponsored by House Appropriations Public Safety Subcommittee Chairman Bill Hitchens (R), and Rep. Heath Clark (R), who chairs the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee, along with Rep. Josh Bonner (D), Rep. Brian Prince (D) and Rep. Al Williams (D), was filed on March 3rd.

The text acknowledges that “major depressive disorder (MDD) is very common in veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)” and discusses the need for effective treatments for major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder for military veterans.

Lawmakers explained Georgia’s Emory Healthcare Veterans Program (EHVP) has “experience in both veteran treatment and psychedelic treatments, and studies show substantial evidence that supports psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for the treatment of depressive disorders.”

In addition, the resolution highlights that EHVP's research indicates that psilocybin therapy can enhance sobriety-focused psychotherapy for addiction.

The House Study Committee on Alternative Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Treatment Resources for Veterans will be composed of the chairperson of the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee; two members of the House of Representatives appointed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, one of whom shall be designated as chairperson of the committee and two members of the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).

The measure has been referred to House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee but has not yet been scheduled for a hearing.

Photo by Phoenix Han on Unsplash.