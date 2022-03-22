How To Safely Take Cannabis If You're On SSRIs

This article was originally published on The Green Fund and appears here with permission.

If you're on antidepressants, you may be wondering if it's safe to smoke cannabis. The quick answer is: yes, it is safe to smoke weed while taking SSRIs. However, there are a few things you should keep in mind.

We will discuss the safety of smoking weed while taking SSRIs, as well as some tips for how to stay safe and comfortable while doing so.

Main Concerns

The main concern with smoking weed while on SSRIs is the combination of cannabis and antidepressants could lead to an overdose. However, as long as you follow some basic safety guidelines, you should be fine. Here are a few tips for safe cannabis consumption if you're taking SSRIs:

Start slow. When first smoking cannabis while on SSRIs, start with a small amount and see how you feel. This will help you determine the right dosage for you.

Be careful with edibles. When eating cannabis products while on antidepressants, it's important to start with a small dose and increase gradually. This is because it can take longer for the effects of edibles to kick in, and you don't want to eat too much and risk an overdose.

Avoid mixing cannabis with other medications. It's important not to mix cannabis with other medications, especially antidepressants. Doing so could lead to an accidental overdose.

Monitor your mood. Keep an eye on how smoking weed while taking SSRIs makes you feel. If you notice any changes in your mood or behaviour, stop using cannabis and talk to your doctor.

Be mindful of your surroundings.

When smoking cannabis, be aware of your surroundings and make sure you're in a safe place. Don't smoke around children or pets, and don't drive while high.