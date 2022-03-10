Advancing Cannabis Safety - SEI And NIHC Present ASTM Certification Program For Hemp Testing Laboratories

The Safety Equipment Institute (SEI), an affiliate of ASTM International, and the National Industrial Hemp Council of America have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a joint certification program for hemp testing laboratories. This initiative will lead to industry harmonization and create confidence in hemp brands that promote consumer health and safety.

"We're excited for this program that we believe will strengthen consumer confidence and be a value add for hemp producers. Partnering with SEI and ASTM International, who have a rich history in certification and standardization, should make for an excellent partnership." stated Patrick Atagi, president and CEO of the National Industrial Hemp Council of America.

Director of certification operations with SEI, Tricia Hock said she was pleased with the collaboration.

"ASTM International is the world leader in developing cannabis standards and we are proud to partner with NIHC to administer this program to fill a marketplace need," stated Hock. "This effort coincides with the work of ASTM International's cannabis committee which includes over 1000 members from 32 different countries. We believe delivering a joint certification program for hemp testing laboratories is a critical first step in harmonizing the hemp industry."

According to ASTM International, its CANNQ/HEMPQ Certification Program is the first independent certification of its kind in the hemp and cannabis industry. The testing laboratory certification program is part of a broader collaborative initiative among the Safety Equipment Institute and the National Industrial Hemp Council of America.

ASTM International is a not-for-profit NGO that develops voluntary consensus standards and defers to appropriate government authorities to determine the legal and regulatory framework regarding the control and use of cannabis.