Vyripharm Enterprises & CSU Pueblo To Provide Consistency Of Cannabinoid Analysis, Poised To Launch New Testing Lab

Vyripharm Enterprises, Inc. and CSU Pueblo have partnered to support the creation of a comprehensive testing and certification laboratory that will provide the first consistent scientific analysis within cannabinoid research.

What Happened?

Vyripharm Enterprises, a Texas biopharmaceutical/biotechnology company based in the Texas Medical Center, and CSU Pueblo, the host site for the Institute of Cannabis Research, signed a sponsored research and facilities agreement to support the creation of the new lab.

Research within the lab will be carried out through the ICR, the nation’s first multi-disciplinary cannabis research center at a regional, comprehensive institution.

Under the terms of the agreement, VEI will provide intellectual property, equipment, and associated funds.

Why It Matters?

A goal of this collaboration is to support a regulatory framework and standardization process in the state of Colorado, under the guidance of public health and public safety.

The collaboration will support the advancement of biomedical research to evaluate the effects of certain isolated components from hemp/cannabis in diverse therapeutic areas and human consumption.

Dr. Chad Kinney, director of the Institute of Cannabis Research said that the collaboration “represents an exceptional opportunity for the Institute and CSU Pueblo to continue advancements in cannabis research and to provide great opportunities for students at CSU Pueblo.”

“This collaboration brings together VEI’s intellectual property and the expertise in research and development of the respective parties, to provide an advancement in analysis standardization and the regulatory framework processes,” said Dr. Elias Jackson, head of Government and Scientifc Affairs for Vyripharm Enterprises.

What’s Next?

The SRA has an initial term of 3 years, with automatic annual extensions. The laboratory is expected to be operational by the end of 2022.

