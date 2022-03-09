Xebra On Track To Deliver First Cannabis Harvest In The Netherlands This March

Xebra Brands Ltd.'s (OTCQB:XBRAF) (CSE:XBRA) (FSE: 9YC) cannabis cultivation in the Netherlands is in the flowering stage, just about ready to harvest and submit samples to Dutch authorities by the end of March. Two samples will be delivered – one with high THC ±22% and one with equal parts THC ±6% and CBD± 8%.

As the only one of five companies selected by the Dutch government to participate in a medicinal cannabis cultivation pilot, Xebra is seeking 1 of 2 licenses with a contract for up to 6 years, which will provide for revenues of up to $80 million to co-supply all pharma-grade cannabis to be sold through pharmacies in the Netherlands

The selection process includes the submission of samples from three cannabis trial crops, evaluated for certain criteria, including consistency and technical parameters.

"We are extremely pleased with our smooth and successful results to date, as we carefully monitor every growth stage," said Rodrigo Gallardo, president of Xebra. "Our innovated equipment made it possible for us to automate much of the growing process from germination to flowering, ensuring maximum consistency."

Cultivation in the Netherlands is conducted in Xebra's indoor facility. The company's specific genetic varieties are characterized by high production, compact flowers of excellent quality and fine-tasting terpene profiles, with a growth cycle of 12-16 weeks.

Xebra's director of operations in the Netherlands, Harry von Duijne, is a cannabis horticulture expert with more than two decades of experience. He had a leading role at Bedrocan NL from 2014 and 2017, where he was responsible for managing every aspect of operations of a state-of-the-art cannabis facility, from construction through cultivation and processing, quality management, and GMP certification. Bedrocan, which produces medicinal-grade cannabis under contract for the Dutch Ministry of Health, is the only licensed producer in the Netherlands and was for many years the only licensed producer in all of Europe.