QQQ
+ 9.18
314.17
+ 2.84%
BTC/USD
+ 3449.37
42180.00
+ 8.91%
DIA
+ 6.86
319.67
+ 2.1%
SPY
+ 10.08
406.17
+ 2.42%
TLT
-0.97
138.74
-0.7%
GLD
-4.74
196.25
-2.48%

Meet The Cannabis Company Aiming To Grow The Lowest Production Cost Cannabis In The World

byJacinta Sherris
March 8, 2022 12:14 pm
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Meet The Cannabis Company Aiming To Grow The Lowest Production Cost Cannabis In The World

Photo by Shelby Ireland on Unsplash 

Luis Merchan, CEO of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC), was a guest speaker at Benzinga’s All Access on March 4, 2022. 

Flora Growth is a Canadian-based producer of cannabinoid organic oils, infused food and beverage, pharmaceutical grade, medical, and cosmetic-grade derivatives. Luis shared insights into Flora Growth’s unique business model and cost strategy. 

Watch the full interview here. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

Flora Growth Completes First US Import Of CBD Products From Colombia

Flora Growth Completes First US Import Of CBD Products From Colombia

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more
Flora Growth Appoints Jessie Casner As CMO To Guide Multinational Marketing

Flora Growth Appoints Jessie Casner As CMO To Guide Multinational Marketing

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more
Flora Growth Excited To Bring Cannabis Products To Colombia, Around The Globe

Flora Growth Excited To Bring Cannabis Products To Colombia, Around The Globe

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. read more
Flora Growth, Artos Enter Agreement To Expand Cannabis Products For Israeli Market

Flora Growth, Artos Enter Agreement To Expand Cannabis Products For Israeli Market

Flora (NASDAQ: FLGC), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, has announced its entry into an agreement with Artos Ltd. to sell approximately 3,600 kg of dried high-THC cannabis flower to Israel from its Cosechemos cultivation facility. read more