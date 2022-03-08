CV Sciences Adds +PlusCBD Relief Softgels To Wellness Line Of CBD Products

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) added +PlusCBD Relief Softgels to its wellness line of CBD products.

+PlusCBD Relief Softgels deliver seven times more CBDA and CBD than the original +PlusCBD raw formula and feature Levagen+ PEA, the CBD-like compound shown by clinical studies to be an alternative to Ibuprofen. This highly optimized trio promotes a healthy inflammatory response and provides a safe alternative in helping to manage occasional soreness.

"We believe that +PlusCBD Relief Softgels contain the safest, purest and most effective source of CBD/CBDA available on the market today," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Science.

"Our work at CV Sciences centers around the potential for CBD to transform our understanding of health, wellness and pain relief. The +PlusCBD Relief Softgels represent another step in our mission to offer innovative and safe alternatives to improve health, leveraging CBD/CBDA and PEA. Our product development team creates best-in-class, innovative products that suit individual preferences, address need states and help consumers benefit from CBD in the way that works best for them," Dowling concluded.