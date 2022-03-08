QQQ
+ 3.04
321.82
+ 0.94%
BTC/USD
+ 611.99
38599.99
+ 1.61%
DIA
+ 2.17
326.30
+ 0.66%
SPY
+ 2.44
416.99
+ 0.58%
TLT
-1.19
140.36
-0.86%
GLD
+ 4.12
182.29
+ 2.21%

CV Sciences Adds +PlusCBD Relief Softgels To Wellness Line Of CBD Products

byVuk Zdinjak
March 8, 2022 3:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
CV Sciences Adds +PlusCBD Relief Softgels To Wellness Line Of CBD Products

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) added +PlusCBD Relief Softgels to its wellness line of CBD products.

+PlusCBD Relief Softgels deliver seven times more CBDA and CBD than the original +PlusCBD raw formula and feature Levagen+ PEA, the CBD-like compound shown by clinical studies to be an alternative to Ibuprofen. This highly optimized trio promotes a healthy inflammatory response and provides a safe alternative in helping to manage occasional soreness.

"We believe that +PlusCBD Relief Softgels contain the safest, purest and most effective source of CBD/CBDA available on the market today," said Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Science.

"Our work at CV Sciences centers around the potential for CBD to transform our understanding of health, wellness and pain relief. The +PlusCBD Relief Softgels represent another step in our mission to offer innovative and safe alternatives to improve health, leveraging CBD/CBDA and PEA. Our product development team creates best-in-class, innovative products that suit individual preferences, address need states and help consumers benefit from CBD in the way that works best for them," Dowling concluded.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

CV Sciences Launches +PlusCBD Pain Relief Topicals With Products For Athletes, Arthritis Patients

CV Sciences Launches +PlusCBD Pain Relief Topicals With Products For Athletes, Arthritis Patients

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) is launching +PlusCBD Pain Relief topicals. read more
CV Sciences 3Q Financials Continue To Improve Cost Structure, Praises California CBD Legislation

CV Sciences 3Q Financials Continue To Improve Cost Structure, Praises California CBD Legislation

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI), a supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products, announced its financial results for the quarter on Monday, Nov 15. Third Quarter 2021 and Recent Financial and Operating Highlights: read more
Nutrition Giant GNC To Distribute CBD Products In 770 Stores In US

Nutrition Giant GNC To Distribute CBD Products In 770 Stores In US

Hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products maker CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) has signed a distribution agreement with health and nutrition-related products behemoth GNC. read more
Is Medical Marijuana Really A Slippery Slope? CVSI Distribution Agreement with GNC

Is Medical Marijuana Really A Slippery Slope? CVSI Distribution Agreement with GNC

The Best Daily Overview Of The Cannabis Space CV Sciences Announces New Distribution Agreement with GNC. $CVSI Massachusetts cannabis prices continue to fall Kentucky GOP Sen. Damon Thayer: "Medical cannabis is a slippery slope for recreational marijuana.”  read more