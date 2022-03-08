Clearmind Medicine, SciSparc Launch A Psychedelic Pharma Collaboration

Psychedelic-focused biotech company Clearmind Medicine Inc. (CSE:CMND) (OTC:CMNDF) has signed a collaboration agreement with SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC).The two companies will explore the potential for the creation of innovative compounds in the psychedelic area.

The collaboration will address, inter alia, examining the benefit of integrating the core technologies of each company by combining molecules from their respective development pipelines. The companies have begun the collaboration with a joint pre-clinical study and are expecting its results potentially to deepen the collaboration between the parties.

"Our aim is to develop innovative, effective and safe psychedelic-derived therapeutics that could transform the mental health pharmaceutical market," said Clearmind CEO Adi Zuloff-Shani. "Clearmind has established a number of R&D partnerships, in order to continue strengthening its IP portfolio, including with leading academic, research and medical institutions. We're excited about the Collaboration with SciSparc, which we consider symbiotic, and expecting to reveal more details about the science behind the Collaboration soon."

Photo: Courtesy of FLY:D on Unsplash