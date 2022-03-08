Parallel's goodblend Texas Launches Medical Marijuana Chocolate Bar For TCUP Patients

Parallel’s retail brand goodblend Texas has launched its first medical marijuana chocolate bar for patients registered in the Texas Compassionate Use Program.

The Heights Dark Chocolate bar is the fifth first-to-market product innovation that it has launched in Texas in the last year.

The chocolate bar recipe was designed in-house by goodblend's expert chocolatier, and provides patients with a precise dose of 5mg of THC per square. Each child-resistant package contains 20 single-serving squares for 100mg of THC per bar.

The new chocolate bar will be available for $35 starting March 15 exclusively at goodblend Texas.

"goodblend is proud to be the first medical cannabis dispensary in Texas to offer medical marijuana chocolate to patients across the Lone Star State," Gene Tallman, president of goodblend Texas, said. "Studies suggest that by infusing THC with lipids like those found in chocolate, the beneficial THC experience may be amplified. This is great news for patients who need long-lasting relief from conditions such as PTSD, cancer, or neurological diseases."

The launch of this new cannabis product format in Texas follows the recent news that Parallel invested $25 million in a new state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation, production, and retail facility in San Marcos.

The financial commitment expands Parallel's ability to meet the growing demand for medical cannabis products in Texas. The planned 63,000 square-foot facility is expected to create hundreds of new jobs in the San Marcos region.

