Ascend Wellness' Value Cannabis Brand 'Simply Herb' Now Available In MI, Illinois, Mass

byVuk Zdinjak
March 8, 2022 8:05 am
Ascend Wellness' Value Cannabis Brand 'Simply Herb' Now Available In MI, Illinois, Mass

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (CSE:AAWH) (OTCQX:AAWH) launched Simply Herb, a "value" cannabis brand, in Illinois, Massachusetts, and Michigan.

According to Company estimates based on BDSA market data, 25% of industry sales in AWH's operating markets are driven by the "value" category. AWH is launching Simply Herb to address the need for excellent everyday, affordable products suitable for any occasion.

"Cannabis can better the lives of so many, yet high prices continue to bar value-oriented consumers from being able to reap the benefits of the plant," stated Abner Kurtin, founder, and CEO of AWH. "AWH created Simply Herb because enjoying the plant should not have to come at a high price. Historically, AWH's in-house brands included a 'best' brand, Ozone Reserve, and a 'better' brand, Ozone. By adding Simply Herb, a value brand, to our portfolio we are able to round out our offering to cater to every buyer.

AWH is hosting a variety of activations at their retail locations throughout Illinois, Massachusetts, and Michigan to usher Simply Herb into these booming markets. Such activations will include budtender training and incentive programs, store takeovers, and pop-up events.

Simply Herb launched at Ascend retail locations in Massachusetts, Michigan, and Illinois on March 7. Product formats available at launch across states will include popcorn and shake in 7g, 14g, and 1lb sizes, flower in 1lb and 3.5g sizes as well as 1g pre-rolls. Wholesale availability will commence in the same states later this week.

Photo: Courtesy of CNW Group/Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc

 

 

