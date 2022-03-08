QQQ
Acreage Holdings Partners With botanica To Produce Mr. Moxey's THC Mints

byVuk Zdinjak
March 8, 2022 7:58 am
Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTC:ACRHF) (CSE:ACRG) entered into a licensing agreement with botanica, producer of Mr. Moxey's THC and CBD products, to manufacture and distribute Mr. Moxey's THC mints in Acreage's operating markets as regulations allow. Mr. Moxey's products will be launched in Ohio, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New York, and Maine, which will double Mr. Moxey's consumer reach.

Mr. Moxey's artisanal, full-spectrum THC mints are designed to cater to consumers' specific mood states and enhance any occasion. The mints' robust flavors are derived from infused naturopathic herbs and botanicals which are then hand-mixed with select cannabinoids. Acreage will manufacture Mr. Moxey's entire line of THC mints in their facilities utilizing botanica's proprietary ingredients, formulas, procedures, and packaging. The six SKUs include Relax, Relief, Energize, Balance, Dream, and Zen.

"Acreage's partnership with botanica not only broadens our diverse selection of top-quality consumer products but also strategically positions us to accelerate growth in our core markets," stated Peter Caldini, CEO of Acreage. "Mr. Moxey's has amassed a national following as the best-selling mint in each of their markets, and we are excited to ​​distribute them to our wholesale customers and sell them in our dispensaries."

Chris Abbott, co-founder, and CEO of botanica is very happy about the partnership. "Since launching in 2014, Mr. Moxey's has strived to create unique and controlled cannabis experiences that seamlessly fit into each consumer's lifestyle," stated Abbott. "We are thrilled to team up with Acreage to share our discreet, portable, and fun products with new audiences in Ohio, New Jersey, and beyond."

Acreage Holdings CEO, Peter Caldini, will be one of the speakers at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Miami. There’s still time to sign up for the event that will host many top names in the cannabis industry. Click here for more info.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

