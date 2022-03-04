High Tide Opens 8th Canna Cabana Cannabis Shop In Edmonton, Announces Q1 2022 Financial Results Release Date

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) (TSXV:HITI) (FSE: 2LYA) has begun selling recreational cannabis products for adult use in its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store at 8927 82 Whyte Avenue in Edmonton, Alberta.

This opening represents High Tide's 112th branded retail location across Canada, and 61st in Alberta, selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories. This store is High Tide's eighth to open in Edmonton, Alberta's capital and second-largest city with a metropolitan population of 1.4 million people.

"I am pleased to be announcing that we are bringing our innovative discount club model to even more Edmontonians today. Edmonton has amongst the youngest and highest-earning demographic profiles of major cities in Canada, and the stores that we have previously opened here have been very well-received," said Raj Grover, president and CEO of High Tide.

"Additionally, with the impending launch of private sector e-commerce and delivery in Alberta, our customers will soon have even more options for accessing our guaranteed low prices at all of our stores across the province. We will keep looking to expand our footprint in all provinces where we operate by strategically adding new organic locations, such as this one, as well as through accretive acquisitions. I will be sharing details on our progress and continued momentum as we release our first quarter financial results on March 17th," Grover added.

The company will release its financial and operational results for the quarter ended January 31, 2022, after financial markets close on March 17, 2022. High Tide's first quarter 2022 financial and operational results will be available on SEDAR and on the company's website.

Following the release of its first quarter financial and operational results, High Tide will host a webcast with Raj Grover and Rahim Kanji, chief financial officer, at 5:30 PM ET on March 17, 2022. The webcast and conference call will discuss High Tide's first quarter 2022 financial and operational results, as well as the company's plans for the remainder of 2022.