cbdMD And GNC Partnership Expanded With 11 More CBD Products Like Gummies, Sleep Aids, And Softgels

Vuk Zdinjak
March 3, 2022 10:33 am
cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) has expanded in product offerings online and in over 840 retail GNC Holdings, LLC stores nationwide.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based CBD brand first partnered with GNC in August 2020, and included a roll-out of three topical SKUs at under 100 retail stores nationwide. Due to consumer receptivity and overall purchasing performance, cbdMD is adding an additional 11 SKUs, available online and at over 840 retail stores across the country.

The expansion of product offerings includes a variety of ingestibles: functional CBD gummies, sleep aids, softgels and tinctures. Topical products will continue to be available for purchase both online and in-store. Along with the product and store expansion, cbdMD acquires a more visible footprint at both online and retail store locations, positioning products alongside other daily health and wellness options for consumer consideration.

"It's exciting to expand our partnership with GNC to better provide a full suite of product offerings for consumers when it comes to everyday wellness choices. We're proud to offer GNC customers a variety of best-in-class CBD and wellness products all designed to complement their daily routine. We believe that this is just the next step in bringing more awareness and increased accessibility of CBD products to millions of people across the country," stated Pancho Mangual , EVP of sales for cbdMD, Inc.

