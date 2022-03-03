Xebra Brands Prepares Canadian Launch Of Cannabis-Infused Lemonade With THC & CBN

Cannabis company Xebra Brands Ltd. (CSE:XBRA) (OTCQB:XBRAF) (FSE:9YC) is working towards having its first cannabis beverage product, Vicious Citrus Lemonade available for sale in Canada. The Xebra team has been targeting the three major provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario with its differentiated product offering.

Vicious Citrus Lemonade combines 10mg of THC with 2mg of CBN (Cannabinol) per serving for an entourage experience that cannot be found in most cannabis products in Canada. To Xebra's knowledge, Vicious Citrus is one of the only beverages in Canada containing CBN, which is a unique cannabinoid that has attracted a great deal of interest across North America.

Studies have shown that THC works synergistically with other cannabinoids to enhance the overall effect when consumed together. CBN is a cannabinoid that both consumers and researchers have expressed growing excitement about for its adult-use effects and potential medicinal benefits.

According to Xebra, Vicious Citrus Lemonade is also believed to be the only cannabis product in Canada that utilizes emulsion IP that has undergone human testing, which was carried out with the approval of Health Canada.

"The response from the provinces and dispensaries has been very positive. We have selected our co-packer and look forward to starting production in the spring with the target of being on shelves for summer 2022", stated Rodrigo Gallardo, president of Xebra.

Xebra has engaged Route 1, a cannabis sales & marketing agency to introduce Vicious Citrus Lemonade to Canadian dispensaries.

"Route 1 is excited to represent Xebra and is looking forward to focusing on marketing and promoting their pioneering product containing CBN," Chris Hart, founder and CEO of Route 1 said. "Xebra has created a product that not only tastes great, but is differentiated in various ways that I feel will resonate well with the end customer."