WeedTube Launches Petition Demanding Instagram And Other Social Media Sites End Cannabis Censorship

WeedTube, the video-sharing platform for cannabis content, is launching a petition to gather a million signatures to demand that Instagram end its strict censorship of cannabis-related content and update its Community Guidelines to treat all legally operating cannabis businesses equally.

"We hope this petition can start a dialogue between Instagram and the legal cannabis industry to develop best practices so that we can promote our businesses in a safe and professional manner," said Arend Richard, WeedTube co-founder and creative director.

WeedTube was developed in response to the online social media censorship of cannabis by a group of deleted YouTube creators who crowdfunded from the cannabis community to create a platform that offers cannabis businesses commercial-style advertising.

“Cannabis industry professionals and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to sign the petition to call for Instagram to update its regulations, as well as host a "roundtable" discussion with cannabis industry leaders on how to best navigate moving forward in a fair and equal way,” stated WeedTube in a press release.

“Cannabis has been legalized for adult use in 18 states and medically in 36 states, yet Instagram continues to suspend and delete the pages of licensed and legal cannabis companies for violation of their vague and outdated policy (…) This policy is not enforced equally, with large multi-state corporations being allowed to promote their products and locations, while smaller, independent operators lose access to their Instagram pages, which are essential marketing tools in 2022,” noted the press release.

