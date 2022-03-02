QQQ
WeedTube Launches Petition Demanding Instagram And Other Social Media Sites End Cannabis Censorship

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
March 2, 2022 4:52 pm
WeedTube Launches Petition Demanding Instagram And Other Social Media Sites End Cannabis Censorship

WeedTube, the video-sharing platform for cannabis content, is launching a petition to gather a million signatures to demand that Instagram end its strict censorship of cannabis-related content and update its Community Guidelines to treat all legally operating cannabis businesses equally.

"We hope this petition can start a dialogue between Instagram and the legal cannabis industry to develop best practices so that we can promote our businesses in a safe and professional manner," said Arend Richard, WeedTube co-founder and creative director.

WeedTube was developed in response to the online social media censorship of cannabis by a group of deleted YouTube creators who crowdfunded from the cannabis community to create a platform that offers cannabis businesses commercial-style advertising.

“Cannabis industry professionals and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to sign the petition to call for Instagram to update its regulations, as well as host a "roundtable" discussion with cannabis industry leaders on how to best navigate moving forward in a fair and equal way,” stated WeedTube in a press release.

“Cannabis has been legalized for adult use in 18 states and medically in 36 states, yet Instagram continues to suspend and delete the pages of licensed and legal cannabis companies for violation of their vague and outdated policy (…) This policy is not enforced equally, with large multi-state corporations being allowed to promote their products and locations, while smaller, independent operators lose access to their Instagram pages, which are essential marketing tools in 2022,” noted the press release.

Photo By Lelen Ruete

Related Articles

My Cannabis Brand Was Shut Down By Instagram, Here's How We Rebounded

My Cannabis Brand Was Shut Down By Instagram, Here's How We Rebounded

Cannabis companies have never had a stable relationship with social media. The tense status has made cannabis a bit scrappier regarding social marketing, coded language and geotagging. read more
Regrow Offers Single Pane Of Glass View To Cannabis Operators Delivered Via ServiceNow

Regrow Offers Single Pane Of Glass View To Cannabis Operators Delivered Via ServiceNow

Cannabis-focused supply chain management cloud platform Regrow is integrating with enterprise-level systems to provide powerful workflow and management tools to cannabis operators. read more
Leaf411 Cannabis Nurse Guidance Launches National Scheduled Call Services

Leaf411 Cannabis Nurse Guidance Launches National Scheduled Call Services

Cannabis nurse guidance call service Leaf411 has revised how consumers can connect with its expert cannabis-trained nurses, enabling pre-scheduled guidance calls for patients while creating new opportunities for corporate partners to serve cannabis patients. read more
Strict Pesticide Testing For Smokable Cannabis To Go Into Effect In Washington State

Strict Pesticide Testing For Smokable Cannabis To Go Into Effect In Washington State

The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board (WSLCB) voted unanimously to approve new regulations for quality control of adult-use cannabis. Adding to existing laboratory test requirements for cannabis products, the WSLCB will now require pesticide testing. read more