Item 9 Labs Appoints Massage Heights Founder To Its Board Of Directors

byVuk Zdinjak
March 2, 2022 12:35 pm
Item 9 Labs Appoints Massage Heights Founder To Its Board Of Directors

Item 9 Labs Corp. (OTCQX:INLB) appointed Shane Evans, founder of Massage Heights to its Board of Directors.

"Adding Shane to our board of directors brings an invaluable level of experience in the wellness and franchise industries to both our Item 9 Labs and Unity Rd. brands," stated Andrew Bowden, CEO of Item 9 Labs Corp. "Her guidance will strengthen our position as the first national, vertically integrated U.S. cannabis franchisor and will be key as we grow the Unity Rd. franchise network."

Currently, the company's cannabis dispensary franchise brand, Unity Rd., has a franchise partner-owned shop operating in Boulder, Colorado, as well as a shop with a local alliance partner in Oklahoma City.

Unity Rd. has signed agreements with nearly 20 entrepreneurial groups who are in various stages of development across Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, Virginia and more. Starting with intentionally grown flower, Item 9 Labs' product catalog spans 100-plus products across five core categories, including several active cannabis strains, cannabis vape products, premium concentrates and Orion vape technology.

The company plans to expand Item 9 Labs products alongside the Unity Rd. franchise network to offer franchise partners front-of-the-line access to a reliable, high-quality supply chain with the consistency their partners have come to expect from franchises. The company also plans to convert the cannabis retail stores into Unity Rd. shops, train the local team and sell the business to new and existing Unity Rd. franchise partners.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

