Halo Collective Appoints New Chairmans To Its Board Of Directors

Halo Collective Inc. (NEO:HALO) (OTCQB:HCANF) (Germany:A9KN) appointed Avtar Dhaliwal, a specialist in the food industry with expertise in supply chain, compliance, and regulatory processes, and Quinn Field-Dyte, a renowned financier with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, to its board of directors.

Effective March 2, 2022, both will join the board as independent non-executive directors. The company also announced the resignation of Peter McRae and Andrew Turman from the board.

Dhaliwal is a third-generation farmer that has managed over 1,000 acres of land and overseen the growth and cultivation of a wide variety of cash crops for retail and wholesale across Canada. Recently, he was instrumental in navigating companies through compliance and regulatory hurdles of listing products and large-scale distribution. His experience will be an asset to Halo from seed to sale, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution and quality control of cannabis flower, oils, and concentrates. Dhaliwal has been appointed as chair of Halo's compensation committee.

Field-Dyte has led financings of hundreds of millions of dollars, including recently being instrumental in a vegan start-up's successful $25-million financing. He co-founded Embassy Interactive Inc. Presently, he occupies the position of chief financial officer and director at multiple publicly traded companies. Field-Dyte has been appointed as chair of Halo's audit committee.

Ryan Kunkel, chairman of board, said, "We are pleased to welcome Avi and Quinn as new directors to the Halo Board at this important time. We are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy to be the premier west coast focused cannabis company, to pursue other emerging pathways to wellness, and to optimize our portfolio of key strategic assets such as Triangle Canna, Halo Tek, and Akanda."

Halo also announced that Peter McRae and Andrew Turman, who have served on Halo's Board since September 2018 and July 2019, respectively, have stepped down from the Board for personal reasons, including retirement and significant other responsibilities.