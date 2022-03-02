Panacea Launches CBD And CBG Skincare Products For Rosacea, Eczema, And Psoriasis Among Other Skin Conditions

Biotech cannabinoid company, Panacea Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PLSH), expanded its skincare line with innovative CBD and CBG formulations to help combat skin issues like acne, wrinkles, and even more severe conditions such as eczema and psoriasis.

According to the company, these products, specifically the Skin Clearing Gel for acne and the Derma Soothe CBD+CBG oil for more severe conditions, capitalize on the growing CBD skincare market which is estimated to be worth $1295.7 Million by 2026 and is foreseen to garner a CAGR of about 33% from 2021 to 2026.

Panacea's skincare line is dermatologist-approved and packed with anti-inflammatory properties and free-radical-fighting antioxidants. The all-natural formulations include ingredients like targeted peptides, vitamins, green tea, aloe, Beta Hydroxy Acid, tea tree oils, and more, and of course, CBD and CBG to help address skin ailments and to protect the skin from harmful pollutants and free radical damage.

Targeting Severe Skin Conditions

Panacea has been working closely with certified dermatologist Dr. Paul Dean, partner of PL Skin Solutions based in California, to go above and beyond consumer demand by offering products made with all-natural ingredients, including hemp-derived CBD and CBG that is organically grown and manufactured in the U.S., and ensuring they are third-party tested and dermatologist approved.

"I am thrilled to be part of Panacea's superior skincare line. I have assisted in the formulation of these unique skincare products which have a blend of antioxidants and CBD and CBG ingredients. It's amazing to see how my patients have benefited significantly from the use of these products" stated Dean.

Panacea's four new CBD skincare products cover much of the overall skincare market by type, providing serums, lotions, gels, and creams, but the additional Derma Soothe CBD+CBG Skin Relief product differentiates their line by addressing more severe skin conditions like rosacea, eczema, and even psoriasis.

The relatively new baseline of products can either be used together as a four-part skin regimen or on their own. Products include a CBD Soothing Eye Therapy serum, CBD Regenerating Facial Cream, Skin Clearing CBD Gel, and a Full Body CBD Moisture Therapy lotion and the Derma Soothe CBD+CBG Skin Relief.

Photo: Courtesy of Panacea Life Sciences, Inc.