TILT Inks Exclusive Partnership Deal With Popular Cannabis Vaping Brand Timeless Refinery

TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) signed an exclusive manufacturing and distribution partnership in Ohio with Timeless Refinery, a leading cannabis lifestyle brand with operations in Arizona, Oklahoma, Missouri, and California.

Founded in 2011, Timeless is a pioneer in the cannabis vaporization sector and a leading multi-state house of lifestyle brands, ranking as both the number one selling brand in Arizona and as a Top 10 selling brand nationally (per BDSA FY 2021). The brand is known for its extensive portfolio of innovative cartridges that combine high quality distillate with botanical or live resin terpenes to suit a variety of customer preferences.

One of TILT subsidiary Jupiter Research, LLC’s longest-standing clients, Timeless is set to hit the Ohio market in the second quarter of this year with the initial rollout of its flagship line, Timeless, which will be followed by their NOIR and Canary cartridge brands.

“The opportunity to bring an established and innovative brand like Timeless to a new market is always an exciting prospect,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “This partnership reflects TILT’s commitment to providing end-to-end services for brand partners while enabling them to achieve their market expansion goals. We are proud to facilitate the entrance of another best-selling brand into the nascent Ohio market.”

Timeless founder Rocky Huang added, “2022 will be a year of significant growth for Timeless and we are thrilled to partner with TILT as we expand our footprint to Ohio. We have a long history with the TILT team; their strong track record and partnership over the years has been invaluable. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship and remain opportunistic about entering additional new markets down the road.”

Price Action

TILT shares closed Tuesday market session 12.60% higher at $0.28 per share.