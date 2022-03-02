QQQ
-2.11
349.33
-0.61%
BTC/USD
-1442.98
42450.00
-3.29%
DIA
+ 0.75
338.26
+ 0.22%
SPY
+ 0.03
437.86
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 1.62
134.85
+ 1.19%
GLD
+ 0.70
179.03
+ 0.39%

TILT Inks Exclusive Partnership Deal With Popular Cannabis Vaping Brand Timeless Refinery

byNina Zdinjak
March 2, 2022 8:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
TILT Inks Exclusive Partnership Deal With Popular Cannabis Vaping Brand Timeless Refinery

TILT Holdings Inc.  (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) signed an exclusive manufacturing and distribution partnership in Ohio with Timeless Refinery, a leading cannabis lifestyle brand with operations in Arizona, Oklahoma, Missouri, and California.

Founded in 2011, Timeless is a pioneer in the cannabis vaporization sector and a leading multi-state house of lifestyle brands, ranking as both the number one selling brand in Arizona and as a Top 10 selling brand nationally (per BDSA FY 2021). The brand is known for its extensive portfolio of innovative cartridges that combine high quality distillate with botanical or live resin terpenes to suit a variety of customer preferences.

One of TILT subsidiary Jupiter Research, LLC’s longest-standing clients, Timeless is set to hit the Ohio market in the second quarter of this year with the initial rollout of its flagship line, Timeless, which will be followed by their NOIR and Canary cartridge brands.

“The opportunity to bring an established and innovative brand like Timeless to a new market is always an exciting prospect,” said Gary Santo, CEO of TILT. “This partnership reflects TILT’s commitment to providing end-to-end services for brand partners while enabling them to achieve their market expansion goals. We are proud to facilitate the entrance of another best-selling brand into the nascent Ohio market.”

Timeless founder Rocky Huang added, “2022 will be a year of significant growth for Timeless and we are thrilled to partner with TILT as we expand our footprint to Ohio. We have a long history with the TILT team; their strong track record and partnership over the years has been invaluable. We look forward to further strengthening our relationship and remain opportunistic about entering additional new markets down the road.”

Price Action

TILT shares closed Tuesday market session 12.60% higher at $0.28 per share.

 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Penny Stocks Markets

Related Articles

TILT To Launch Adult-Use Cannabis Delivery Service With Bracts & Pistils

TILT To Launch Adult-Use Cannabis Delivery Service With Bracts & Pistils

Global provider of cannabis business solutions TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO:TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF), will be launching adult-use cannabis delivery from its Commonwealth Alternative Care, Inc. dispensary in Taunton. read more
TILT To Distribute Cannabis Brand 'Toast,' Product Rollout Starts In Massachusetts

TILT To Distribute Cannabis Brand 'Toast,' Product Rollout Starts In Massachusetts

TILT Holdings Inc. read more
TILT Holdings To Purchase Taunton, Massachusetts-Based Facility For $13M

TILT Holdings To Purchase Taunton, Massachusetts-Based Facility For $13M

TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF) has signed a definitive agreement to exercise its purchase option for ownership of its Taunton, Massachusetts facility for a purchase price of approximately $13 million. read more
TILT Issues Statement In Response To The Pennsylvania Department Of Health's Vaporization Product Recall

TILT Issues Statement In Response To The Pennsylvania Department Of Health's Vaporization Product Recall

Cannabis company TILT Holdings Inc. (NEO: TILT) (OTCQX: TLLTF) issued a statement in response to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) vaporization product recall. read more