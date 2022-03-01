Berner's Cookies Concentrates To Reach Canada Via Pure Sunfarms And NOYA

Pure Sunfarms Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF), and its partner NOYA Cannabis have together launched Berner's Cookies concentrates in Canada.

Working with Cookies genetics from NOYA, the exclusive cultivation and processing partner of Cookies in Canada, Pure Sunfarms grew and processed Cookies strains into cannabis concentrates. The initial offering includes GP20 Diamonds, GP20 Sauce, Georgia P Diamonds, and Georgia P Sauce now available in Ontario.

"The response from the Canadian market has been incredible and I’m excited to expand the Cookies product portfolio with a fire menu of strain-specific concentrates,” said Berner, co-founder and CEO of Cookies.

Ziad Reda, CEO of NOYA said his company is eager to broaden Cookies' market in Canada.

“We are eager to continue to expand the cannabis menu for Cookies in Canada, and are excited to be working with Pure Sunfarms," Reda said. "Set in beautiful British Columbia, and utilizing Cookies sun-grown flower, we are excited for what we are bringing to the market with Cookies diamonds and sauces.”

Mandesh Dosanjh, president & CEO of Pure Sunfarms is also enthused about the partnership.

“Partnering with NOYA to bring highly sought-after Cookies products to Canada is another game-changer for Canadian consumers. NOYA understands great cannabis brands and products, and what it takes to be successful with consumers across the globe," Dosanjh said. "Our shared values and commitment to quality will serve us well as we work together to cement our place in creating the number one cannabis platform in the world, right here in Canada.”

NOYA, a premium white label producer located in Ontario, works with some of the best-known cannabis brands in the world such as Cookies, Gage (OTCQX:GAEGF), Lemonnade and Minntz, while British Columbia-based Pure Sunfarms is the top-selling brand of dried flower product in Canada.