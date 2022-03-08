QQQ
-1.84
326.70
-0.57%
BTC/USD
+ 949.07
38937.07
+ 2.5%
DIA
+ 0.44
328.03
+ 0.13%
SPY
-0.30
419.73
-0.07%
TLT
-1.47
140.64
-1.05%
GLD
+ 2.02
184.39
+ 1.08%

'Lady Buds' Documentary: Women's Struggles And Victories In The Cannabis Industry Generates Two Spinoffs

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
March 8, 2022 9:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
'Lady Buds' Documentary: Women's Struggles And Victories In The Cannabis Industry Generates Two Spinoffs

Lady Buds is a documentary that explores the lives of six women seeking to enter the legal cannabis market in Northern California. The film, shot between 2017 and 2019, chronicles the lives of Sue Taylor, Chiah Rodriques, Felicia Carbajal, Karyn Wagner and The Bud Sisters Pearl Moon and Dr. Joyce Centofanti.

Lady Buds aims to shed light on the problems faced by women who are part of the cannabis industry. As reported by Deadline on February 23, the documentary from director and producer CJ Russo, is getting a pair of spinoffs: a scripted comedy feature as well as a non-scripted series. 

Former WME and Endeavor Content executive Pippa Lambert is developing a comedy feature based on the documentary, titled Hellcat.

“Women may not be the face of cannabis, but they’ve always been the backbone of the culture. Before legalization, 36% of leadership roles in the industry were held by women, and that number is now 22%," Lambert said. "These growers are as dynamic as they are diverse, and they’re truly inspiring. I’m thrilled to be bringing their story, a true and still unfolding David and Goliath tale for our times, to life on the big screen.”

The second project is a series directed by Wally Eltawashy for Yoruba Media Labs. The project focuses on Sue Taylor, and her daily life as a cannabis business owner, providing cannabis access to seniors.

“I couldn’t be happier to know that my film Lady Buds is inspiring adaptations that will allow me to continue to support and tell the stories of these courageous, pioneering women,” Russo shared on social media.

“This film is kind of nothing like you’ve ever seen before because there hasn’t ever really been a film that’s showed such a wide range of areas that’s just like seeing it through a female lens,” the director told High Times. “In my film, you explore the challenges of the entire supply chain with the women who are directly engaged in it. I like to make films that I want to see, so I want [to] see more women in positions of power in roles that are very positive,” Russo added. 

Lady Buds will be available on Starz starting March 1. Russo described Starz, as “the perfect home to showcase this film that explores women empowerment and social justice,” and regarded the acquisition as “a dream come true.”

Image Via El Planteo. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis Entertainment News Politics Markets General

Related Articles

Report: Women And Minorities Still Very Much Underrepresented In Cannabis Industry

Report: Women And Minorities Still Very Much Underrepresented In Cannabis Industry

A myth revolves around the legal cannabis industry. Forged out of the ashes of an illegal business, cannabis is often viewed as a space led by revolutionaries, ready to challenge the injustices set by the status quo. This notion has often perpetuated the idea that cannabis and social justice are inseparable, two sides of the same coin. read more
10 Inspiring Women In Cannabis: From Sexual Wellness To Engineering

10 Inspiring Women In Cannabis: From Sexual Wellness To Engineering

This article by Taylor Engle was originally published on The Bluntness, and appears here with permission. As Women History’s Month comes to an end, we reflect on all of the influential women in the cannabis industry, and the overall impact women have had on the plant throughout history.  read more
A Good Question For March 8th: Why Are Only 8% Of Cannabis CEOs Women?

A Good Question For March 8th: Why Are Only 8% Of Cannabis CEOs Women?

This article was originally published on WeedWeek, and appears here with permission. The cannabis industry has a gender parity problem.  read more
Women's March: 3 Women Who Fought For Cannabis Legalization Over The Last Century

Women's March: 3 Women Who Fought For Cannabis Legalization Over The Last Century

By Confident Cannabis, provided exclusively to Benzinga Cannabis. read more