EXCLUSIVE: What The Founder Of This 100% Woman & Minority-Owned Cannabis VC Fund Thinks Of The Market

byBenzinga Cannabis
March 8, 2022 9:24 am
Helene Servillon, founding partner of JourneyOne Ventures, recently joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show.

JourneyOne Ventures is a 100% woman and minority owned early stage cannabis fund with operations expertise that invests in bold super performers with robust networks that have prior executive-level management experience in cannabis or tangential industries.

Servillon discussed the state of the cannabis industry, investing in early stage companies, women in the weed space, and much more.

Benzinga’s Cannabis Insider is a live weekly show for cannabis and retail investors where we share with you the major cannabis news, stocks and exclusive interviews.

