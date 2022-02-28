QQQ
West Virginia: House Approves Bill Limiting Medical Marijuana Testing To Just Two Companies

byNicolas Jose Rodriguez
February 28, 2022 3:52 pm
West Virginia: House Approves Bill Limiting Medical Marijuana Testing To Just Two Companies

House Bill 4627, sponsored by Del. Brandon Steele (R), legislation that would limit medical marijuana testing to two companies passed the chamber by a vote of 67-33. 

The bill would limit medical marijuana testing to just two companies will now be considered by the Senate, reported The Center Square.

The bill seeks to amend and reenact state legislation to provide for no more than two licensed laboratories for medical cannabis testing.

The proposed amendment establishes that growers and processors shall contract with an independent laboratory to test the medical cannabis they produce. Laboratories will be accountable to the state’s Bureau for Public Health.

“The bureau shall ensure that there is sufficient testing capacity to meet patient demand. All laboratories providing testing pursuant to this section shall be certified to do so by the Office of Laboratory Services: Provided, That no more than two laboratories in this state may be certified pursuant to this section,” states the legislation.

Photo by BP Miller on Unsplash Edited On Canva By Benzinga. 

