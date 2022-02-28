EXCLUSIVE: Famed Integrative Practice Physician Dr. Junella Chin Partners With Cannabinoid Co. Greenspace Labs

Greenspace Labs Inc., a life sciences research company specializing in cannabinoid-based formulations designed to treat a wide range of common diseases, will announce a partnership with Dr. Junella Chin, appointing her as Chief Medical Advisor and board member, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Dr. Chin is a practicing physician with over 20 years of experience treating patients and is the co-author of “Cannabis and CBD for Health and Wellness.”

A chronic pain survivor, Dr. Chin has dedicated her career to finding effective, integrative and holistic approaches to patient care.

Dr. Chin, who is registered with the New York State Medical Cannabis Program, received her Medical Degree from Touro University and her BS in Nutrition & Food Science, Biochemistry from Cornell University. Amongst many other prestigious appointments, she is a Board Member of the Association for Cannabis Health Equity and Medicine.

Dr. Chin said, “I am very excited to work with Greenspace Labs. I’m thrilled to finally collaborate with a company that shares my vision of working with the FDA to bring safe and effective cannabinoid-based treatments to market. This would represent a new and long overdue chapter in the acceptance of using cannabinoids to treat a wide range of diseases.”

Greenspace Labs will work with Dr. Chin to identify target diseases, which her large body of observational data suggests can be effectively treated with cannabinoids and develop appropriate pharmaceutical-grade formulations.