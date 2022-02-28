QQQ
+ 1.03
344.74
+ 0.3%
BTC/USD
+ 193.19
43353.19
+ 0.45%
DIA
-1.36
341.90
-0.4%
SPY
-1.08
438.83
-0.25%
TLT
+ 3.00
133.87
+ 2.19%
GLD
+ 1.82
174.73
+ 1.03%

EXCLUSIVE: Famed Integrative Practice Physician Dr. Junella Chin Partners With Cannabinoid Co. Greenspace Labs

byJavier Hasse
February 28, 2022 1:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
EXCLUSIVE: Famed Integrative Practice Physician Dr. Junella Chin Partners With Cannabinoid Co. Greenspace Labs

Greenspace Labs Inc., a life sciences research company specializing in cannabinoid-based formulations designed to treat a wide range of common diseases, will announce a partnership with Dr. Junella Chin, appointing her as Chief Medical Advisor and board member, Benzinga has learned exclusively.

Dr. Chin is a practicing physician with over 20 years of experience treating patients and is the co-author of “Cannabis and CBD for Health and Wellness.”

A chronic pain survivor, Dr. Chin has dedicated her career to finding effective, integrative and holistic approaches to patient care.

Dr. Chin, who is registered with the New York State Medical Cannabis Program, received her Medical Degree from Touro University and her BS in Nutrition & Food Science, Biochemistry from Cornell University. Amongst many other prestigious appointments, she is a Board Member of the Association for Cannabis Health Equity and Medicine.

Dr. Chin said, “I am very excited to work with Greenspace Labs. I’m thrilled to finally collaborate with a company that shares my vision of working with the FDA to bring safe and effective cannabinoid-based treatments to market. This would represent a new and long overdue chapter in the acceptance of using cannabinoids to treat a wide range of diseases.”

Greenspace Labs will work with Dr. Chin to identify target diseases, which her large body of observational data suggests can be effectively treated with cannabinoids and develop appropriate pharmaceutical-grade formulations. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cannabis News Management Exclusives Markets

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Co. Zelira Therapeutics Acquires Health House International

EXCLUSIVE: Cannabis Co. Zelira Therapeutics Acquires Health House International

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ZLD) (OTCQB: ZLDAF) is acquiring Health House International Limited (ASX: HHI), Benzinga has learned exclusively. read more
EXCLUSIVE: How This Company Backed By Deepak Chopra & Tony Robbins Is Disrupting Mental Health With Psychedelics

EXCLUSIVE: How This Company Backed By Deepak Chopra & Tony Robbins Is Disrupting Mental Health With Psychedelics

Doug Drysdale, CEO of Cybin Inc. (NYSE: CYBN) recently joined Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane on the Benzinga Cannabis Insider show. read more
EXCLUSIVE: Curaleaf's Boris Jordan Responds To Russia-Related Allegations: 'Rumors & Misinformation Spread During Turbulent Times'

EXCLUSIVE: Curaleaf's Boris Jordan Responds To Russia-Related Allegations: 'Rumors & Misinformation Spread During Turbulent Times'

Shares of American cannabis giant Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) traded down Friday after several Twitter users brought up the Russian and Ukrainian descent of executive chairman Boris Jordan. read more